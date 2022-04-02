Report: Guardians sign Emmanuel Clase to extension

It’s probably not the contract news you were hoping for, but Univision’s Mike Rodriguez is reporting that the Cleveland Guardians have agreed to a five-year, $20 million extension with 24-year-old relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase.

Under his previous contract, Clase would have been arbitration-eligible ahead of the 2024 season, before becoming a free agent at the conclusion of the 2026 season. The exact terms of the new contract have yet to be announced, but reportedly the deal covers Clase’s pre-arbitration and arbitration years and includes club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

The deal includes a $2 million signing bonus, and each option year is valued at $10 million and can rise to as high as $13 million with incentives, along with a $2 million buyout.

Emmanuel Clase’s deal with the #Guardians 5 yrs, $20M. It includes a $2M signing bonus and 2 options at $10M for 2027-28. The buyouts on both option is $2M. Escalators can bring the max on the options to $13M. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) April 2, 2022

For Clase, the benefit of the new contract is guaranteed money now, rather than having to wait until he was arbitration-eligible. For the Guardians, they don’t have to worry about the uncertainty of his arbitration salaries, especially if he produces at a high level for the club in the coming years. The club also eats up two seasons of potential free agency years.

We’ll update you with more details as they are made available.