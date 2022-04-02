José Ramírez extension talks continue with Opening Day deadline

Yesterday’s game which doesn’t count
Zach Plesac, Triston McKenzie impressive again in Cleveland Guardians 5-1 spring win against Arizona D-Backs - cleveland.com
Plesac tossed three scoreless innings and struck out four in his third spring outing.
Guardians News
Guardians talking extension with Emmanuel Clase; talks break down with Jose Ramirez - cleveland.com
The Guardians deadline for negotiating extensions with players is April 7, opening day.
When will Cleveland Guardians’ fans see Chris Valaika’s influence on hitters? Hey, Hoynsie - cleveland.com
People have questions...
Lake County Captains to play under new lights as Classic Park gets $700K upgrade – News-Herald
Eastlake, county using money from coronavirus recovery funds
Latest On Jose Ramirez, Guardians - MLB Trade Rumors
If there's no progress by Opening Day, negotiations will be stopped
Is Owen Miller giving us a peek at the future? Cleveland Guardians takeaways - cleveland.com
Owen Miller has hit three homers in this shortened spring training. Is that a sign of emerging power or a desert mirage?
Here’s comes Owen Miller; Aaron Civale looks sensational – Terry Pluto’s Goodyear Scribbles - cleveland.com
A year ago, Owen Miller was a spring training sensation. Then he struggled in the regular season.
Around the League
- Dodgers trade A. J. Pollock to White Sox for Craig Kimbrel.
- Met shut down de Grom for four weeks.
- Umpires to announce replay decisions.
