Guardians vs White Sox postponed by weather

Yesterday’s Baseball



Postponed

Make-up Date July 17 in a split doubleheader

Cleveland Guardians news

Guardians game Monday against White Sox rained out; rescheduled as doubleheader July 12 - cleveland.com

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader in July.

Guardians vs. White Sox Series-Opener Postponed By Snow - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Indians News, Analysis and More

Cleveland and Chicago will make up the game as part of a split double-header in July.

Cleveland Guardians Nickname Is Difficult for Some Fans - The New York Times

Cleveland’s baseball team adopted a new nickname, and their home opener was the first in years without Native American protests. That doesn’t mean everyone was happy.

John Adams bangs drum to celebrate start of Guardians' season | wkyc.com

The legendary Cleveland baseball fan hasn't been able to go to games as he recovers from various health problems.

Cleveland Guardians Trade With San Diego Padres Looking REALLY Good - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Indians News, Analysis and More

The Cleveland Guardians trade with the San Diego Padres in 2020 is looking like it'll go down as a major win for the local front office.

Will the real Cleveland Guardians’ offense stand and reveal itself? Hey, Hoynsie - cleveland.com

Guardians searching for a happy medium to their boom or bust offense.

Around the league