Guardians vs White Sox postponed by weather

Yesterday’s Baseball
Postponed
Make-up Date July 17 in a split doubleheader
Cleveland Guardians news
Guardians game Monday against White Sox rained out; rescheduled as doubleheader July 12 - cleveland.com
The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader in July.
Cleveland Guardians Nickname Is Difficult for Some Fans - The New York Times
Cleveland’s baseball team adopted a new nickname, and their home opener was the first in years without Native American protests. That doesn’t mean everyone was happy.
John Adams bangs drum to celebrate start of Guardians' season | wkyc.com
The legendary Cleveland baseball fan hasn't been able to go to games as he recovers from various health problems.
Cleveland Guardians Trade With San Diego Padres Looking REALLY Good - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Indians News, Analysis and More
The Cleveland Guardians trade with the San Diego Padres in 2020 is looking like it'll go down as a major win for the local front office.
Will the real Cleveland Guardians’ offense stand and reveal itself? Hey, Hoynsie - cleveland.com
Guardians searching for a happy medium to their boom or bust offense.
Around the league
- Freddie Freeman has welcome gift for former teammates.
- Yordan Alvarez hits two homers on his bobblehead night.
- Reminder - do not issue an intentional walk with the bases loaded.
- The story of the Pizza Chucker of Fenway Park.
- Jake Arrieta announces his retirement.
