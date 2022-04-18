Filed under: Cleveland Guardians Game Threads The Academy of Bunting Sciences 4/18 Game Thread: Rained Out There is no game, and so there is no thread. This is the game thread. By Matt Schlichting@MattSchlichting Apr 18, 2022, 6:46pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 4/18 Game Thread: Rained Out Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images here lies the vision of a lineup never pennednever battednever hypercontextualized O, base! O, ball! ALAS, BABYLON! bird imagery More From Covering the Corner Three things to expect from the Guardians in week two Luke Maile red hot on rehab assignment, helps Columbus win eighth straight game N&N: Ice-cold offense over weekend for Guardians Guardians disarmed in 8-1 thrashing by Giants 4/17 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Giants Daniel Espino, Tanner Burns dazzle in Akron double-header sweep Loading comments...
Loading comments...