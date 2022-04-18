 clock menu more-arrow no yes

4/18 Game Thread: Rained Out

There is no game, and so there is no thread. This is the game thread.

By Matt Schlichting
New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

here
lies
the
vision

of a lineup
never penned
never batted
never hypercontextualized

O, base!
O, ball!

ALAS, BABYLON!

bird imagery

