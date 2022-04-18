 clock menu more-arrow no yes

N&N: Ice-cold offense over weekend for Guardians

Morning news and notes for Monday, April 18, 2022

By Jason Philipps
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Giants 8, Guardians 1

Rough, rough weekend.

Guardians News

After a high-flying opening week, Cleveland Guardians’ bats go ice cold against San Francisco | cleveland.com

From Joe Noga:

Through six games, Cleveland’s offense topped Major League Baseball in team batting average, RBI, runs, on-base percentage, OPS, hits and triples. The club was second in slugging percentage and home runs and was as hot as you can get at the plate.

But things cooled off quickly when the Guardians managed just four runs in three games and were swept by the Giants in a home-opening series at Progressive Field.

Sunday’s outing against San Francisco starter Alex Wood exemplified Cleveland’s frustrations as the Guardians went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and stranded six runners on base.

Owen Miller going through growing pains at first base | cleguardians.com

The hot-hitting infielder is relatively new to 1B.

Fun to think about these guys in our rotation sooner-than-later . . .

Around the League

