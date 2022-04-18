N&N: Ice-cold offense over weekend for Guardians

Here’s to more good than bad this week!
Giants 8, Guardians 1
Rough, rough weekend.
Guardians News
After a high-flying opening week, Cleveland Guardians’ bats go ice cold against San Francisco | cleveland.com
From Joe Noga:
Through six games, Cleveland’s offense topped Major League Baseball in team batting average, RBI, runs, on-base percentage, OPS, hits and triples. The club was second in slugging percentage and home runs and was as hot as you can get at the plate.
But things cooled off quickly when the Guardians managed just four runs in three games and were swept by the Giants in a home-opening series at Progressive Field.
Sunday’s outing against San Francisco starter Alex Wood exemplified Cleveland’s frustrations as the Guardians went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and stranded six runners on base.
Owen Miller going through growing pains at first base | cleguardians.com
The hot-hitting infielder is relatively new to 1B.
Fun to think about these guys in our rotation sooner-than-later . . .
#Guardians minor league leaders (SO/9) 8+ IP— Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 17, 2022
Gavin Williams (Lake County) 17.7
Daniel Espino (Akron) 16.6
Logan T. Allen (Akron) 16.4
Tanner Tully (Columbus) 12.0
Xzavion Curry (Akron) 12.0
Tanner Burns (Akron) 10.8
Around the League
- Suzuki powers Cubs with 4th HR
- Trout hit on hand, leaves game
- Ronald Acuna Jr to begin rehab assignment on Tuesday
- Subtle signs from Gerrit Cole’s first two starts
