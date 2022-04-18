N&N: Ice-cold offense over weekend for Guardians

Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Recap | Box Score

Rough, rough weekend.

After a high-flying opening week, Cleveland Guardians’ bats go ice cold against San Francisco | cleveland.com

From Joe Noga:

Through six games, Cleveland’s offense topped Major League Baseball in team batting average, RBI, runs, on-base percentage, OPS, hits and triples. The club was second in slugging percentage and home runs and was as hot as you can get at the plate.

But things cooled off quickly when the Guardians managed just four runs in three games and were swept by the Giants in a home-opening series at Progressive Field.

Sunday’s outing against San Francisco starter Alex Wood exemplified Cleveland’s frustrations as the Guardians went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and stranded six runners on base.