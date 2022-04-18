Luke Maile red hot on rehab assignment, helps Columbus win eighth straight game

Columbus Clippers 4, Syracuse Mets 3

Box Score · Clippers improve to 9-3

Make it eight in a row for the Columbus Clippers, who swept a six-game series against dead last Syracuse.

In a sign of hopefully good things to come, a rehabbing Luke Maile blasted a home run in the sixth inning. Maile went 2-3 on the day and is 4-5 in his two rehab appearances so far. Any offense from a catcher would be nice at this point.

Luke Maile sends the first homer of the season into the @Pedialyte Porch!! pic.twitter.com/LffabBrKMv — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) April 17, 2022

Other offensive standouts included Daniel Johnson, who went 2-3, Will Benson, who went 1-2 with a walk and a stolen base, and Jose Fermin, who went 1-3 with a stolen base.

Other offensive contributors were Oscar Gonzalez, who went 2-5, Richard Palacios, who went 1-4 with a double and a walk, Will Benson was hit by a pitch and walked, Jose Fermin walked twice, Alex Call homered and was hit by a pitch, and Mitchell Tolman went 1-3 with a walk.

Starting pitcher Peyton Battenfield allowed two runs (one earned) in 4.0 innings on three hits while striking out four and walking three. The bullpen kept Syracuse off the board for the next four innings with Ben Krauth, Thomas Ponticelli, Alex Young and Jake Jewell all throwing a scoreless frame.

Lynchburg Hillcats 2, Delmarva Shorebirds 1 (F/10)

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 3-6

Lynchburg got some tremendous pitching on Sunday to help the team get back on the winning track.

Starting pitcher Jake Miller, a 20th round pick in last year’s draft, allowed one run on two hits while striking out three and walking two in 4.0 innings. He was piggybacked by 2021 seventh round draft pick Jack Leftwich, who was sensational, tossing 4.0 shutout innings with five strikeouts, no walks and three hits.

Solid appearance today for Guardians 2021 7th round pick Jack Leftwich (@Jacklefty21) for the @LynHillcats vs Delmarva:



4 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K - 58 pitches - 41 strikes



Season: 7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/RnIrd44gKP — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) April 17, 2022

Davis Sharpe closed the game out with a perfect 2.0 innings, striking out two.

There wasn’t much offense to speak of in the game, but leadoff hitter Isaiah Greene had himself a game, going 1-2 with three walks. Will Bartlett also went 1-3 with a triple and a walk. Victor Planchart played the hero with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Akron and Lake County had the day off for Easter after playing double-headers on Saturday.