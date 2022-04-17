Daniel Espino, Tanner Burns dazzle in Akron double-header sweep

Columbus Clippers 10, Syracuse Mets 1

Box Score · Clippers improve to 8-3

Another day, another explosion of offense from Columbus. The Clippers have won seven in a row and have scored 10 or more runs in three straight games.

Gabriel Arias led the way offensively, going 2-4 with a home run and just missing a home run on his other hit, a double, and also walking once.

We think Gabriel Arias likes the new unis. pic.twitter.com/R7xbawV0mi — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) April 16, 2022

Ike Freeman also continues to produce, going 1-3 with a home run and a walk. He currently leads the team with an OPS over 1.400.

Other offensive contributors were Oscar Gonzalez, who went 2-5, Richard Palacios, who went 1-4 with a double and a walk, Will Benson was hit by a pitch and walked, Jose Fermin walked twice, Alex Call homered and was hit by a pitch, and Mitchell Tolman went 1-3 with a walk.

Starting pitcher Kirk McCarty tossed 4.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts and two walks while allowing two hits.

Eli Lingos, Ian Gibault and Robert Broom closed the game out with 3.0 scoreless innings and four strikeouts.

Akron RubberDucks 11, Reading Fightin’ Phils 0 (G1)

Akron RubberDucks 2, Reading Fightin’ Phils 1 (F/8)(G2)

Game 1 Box Score · Game 2 Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 5-4

Akron bounced back from a loss Friday to sweep a double header Saturday, allowing just one unearned run in both games combined.

The story of the day was top pitching prospect Daniel Espino, who continues to terrify opposing hitters. Espino threw 4.2 no-hit innings with seven strikeouts and three walks in game one.

Another dominating outing from Daniel Espino (@Daniel24Espino) last night for the @AkronRubberDuck vs Reading:



4.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K - 70 pitches - 42 strikes



Season: 8.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 16 K#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/qLvte3AxG1 — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) April 17, 2022

Andrew Misiaszek and Jerson Ramirez completed the shutout, although Ramirez allowed one hit in the final inning to prevent a seven-inning no-hitter.

Jose Tena smacked three hits in game one, also scoring three runs. George Valera also reached base safely three times, going 1-2 with a walk and a hit by pitch. Brayan Rocchio went 1-2 with a hit by pitch, Will Brennan went 2-3 with a double and a walk, Micah Pries went 2-4 with a double and Julian Escobedo went 2-4 while socking his first home run of the season.

Game two was scoreless through seven innings. Reading was able to bring around its ghost runner in the extra eighth inning, but Akron responded with Valera walking, Rocchio hitting a game-tying single, Brennan walking and then Pries hitting a walk-off single for the win.

Walk-off winner! #Guardians 24yr old (1B) prospect Micah Pries with a base hit in the bottom of the 8th inning for Akron drives home George Valera for the 2-1 win in Game 2 of a double header vs Reading.@micahpries @AkronRubberDuck #Fortheland pic.twitter.com/OVrQHuZSGC — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 17, 2022

Starting pitcher Tanner Burns was left with a no decision, but he also was sensational, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings with six strikeouts, two walks and two hits allowed.

#Guardians 23yr old RHP prospect Tanner Burns was dealing in his 2nd start of the 2022 season for (AA) Akron vs Reading today. Burns was up to 96 mph on his fastball.



Line - 5.1(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 2BB 6SO (71 Pitches 45 Strikes)@TannerBurns_7 @AkronRubberDuck #Fortheland pic.twitter.com/8Vy2wurBGQ — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 17, 2022

Tim Herrin added 1.2 scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts and Nic Enright pitched the eighth, only allowing the ghost runner to score on a sacrifice bunt and then a sacrifice fly.

Lake County Captains 3, Dayton Dragons 4 (G1)

Lake County Captains 1, Dayton Dragons 2 (G2)

Game 1 Box Score · Game 2 Box Score · Captains fall to 4-5

Lake County had the opposite luck of Akron, dropping a pair of one-run games.

Second round pick from 2021, Doug Nikhazy, lasted just one inning in his second start of the season, allowing three hits and walking one with two runs allowed, although he did strike out the side. Jaime Arias-Bautista was admirable in long relief, allowing one run in 4.0 innings of work.

Offensively in game one, Angel Martinez went 3-3 while Johnathan Rodriguez went 1-2 with a pair of walks. Jhonkensy Noel went 1-3 with a two-run double and a walk and Joe Naranjo also doubled.

In game two, second round competitive balance pick from 2021 Tommy Mace rebounded from a rough pro debut to toss 4.0 shutout innings with seven strikeouts. Mace also walked two and allowed just one hit. Unfortunately, the bullpen gave up two runs in the final three innings and the offense couldn’t get going.

Naranjo walked twice and was hit by a pitch and catcher Micael Ramirez went 1-2 with a walk as the only Captains to reach base safely at least two times.

Lynchburg Hillcats 3, Delmarva Shorebirds 8

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 2-6

After a strong pro debut, Trenton Denholm was knocked around for six runs on eight hits in 3.0 innings of work in his second career start on Saturday. Long reliever Juan Zapata fared much better, tossing 4.0 shutout innings with five strikeouts while spreading around five hits.

Milan Tolentino had a good game offensively, going 3-5. Dayan Frias walked three times and Carson Tucker walked twice. Isaiah Greene doubled and Jorge Burgos tripled and walked.