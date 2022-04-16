Gavin Williams strikes out 11 in Lake County loss

Columbus Clippers 15, Syracuse Mets 12

Box Score · Clippers improve to 7-3

The Columbus Clippers reached an affiliate-high seven wins with their 15-12 shootout win over the Syraice Mets Friday.

Richie Palacios led the scoring with three hits and four RBI. Catcher Luke Maile went 2-for-2 in his rehab start before being pulled late. While Tyler Freeman contributed just one of Columbus’ 12 hits, he also drew a career-high four walks. His previous career-high was set earlier this season when he walked three times on April 5.

Oscar Gonzalez also did this, which, just. Yowza.

Gonzalez’s bomb was the only one of the game, and his third of the season.

Starting pitcher Tanner Tully had a rough start, giving up four-straight hits in the first inning that resulted in a quick four-run deficit for the Clippers. He settled down after that, with the only real damage being a two-run homer in the third.

Nick Mikolajchak, who started last Double-A season in dominating fashion, is off to another hot start with the Clippers. He blanked the Mets yesterday and has pitched three scoreless innings with four strikeouts so far this season.

Akron RubberDucks 3, Reading Fightin’ Phils 12

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 3-4

You can’t win ‘em all, but you don’t want to lose many like this. The RubberDucks’ middle-inning collapse erased a one-run lead they had going into the fifth inning, resulting in their fourth loss of the season.

The good news: George Valera homered. He’s off to a relatively slow start but has twice as many walks (6) as singles (3) so far. Yesterday’s home run was his first of the season, and just his second extra-base hit.

What went farther Valera’s bat or the home run? @GV13__ home run we take the lead in the first



Bottom 1: Akron 1 | Reading 0 pic.twitter.com/mCR8GViM6y — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) April 15, 2022

Xzavion Curry was the unfortunate pitcher tagged with the earned runs. He finished the day with six earned runs over 4.2 innings, with five strikeouts and one walk. It’s the most runs he has given up in a single game in his career.

Lake County Captains 3, Dayton Dragons 4

Box Score · Captains fall to 4-3

Despite three quick runs in the first inning, the Lake County Captains failed to score for the remaining eight frames and were left with a 4-3 loss to the Dayton Dragons.

Jhonkensey Noel, fresh off his first home run of the season on Thursday, recorded his first multi-hit game of the year, going 2-for-4 with two strikeouts. Raynel Delgado, Jonathan Rodriguez, and Petey Halpin all recorded hits in the loss as well.

Twenty-twenty-one first-round pick Gavin Williams was impressive in his 4.2 innings of work. He struck out 11 and walked one with three earned runs off of three hits. He’s currently tied with Akron’s Logan T. Allen for the organizational lead in strikeouts (17) and he leads all qualified pitchers in strikeout rate (53.1%).

Lynchburg Hillcats 4, Delmarva Shorebirds 3

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 2-5

The Lynchburg Hillcats won in dramatic fashion, with a walk-off hit Jorge Burgos sealing the 4-3 victory in the bottom of the ninth.

#Guardians 20yr old OF prospect Jose Burgos with the walk-off winner for (Low-A) Lynchburg! The RBI single gave the Hillcats a 4-3 win over Shorebirds.@LynHillcats #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/yqTa7vCFiF — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 16, 2022

That hit was part of a two-hit night for Burgos, already his third multi-hit game of the season.

Starter Will Dion struck out seven in his four innings of work.