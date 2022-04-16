Carlos Rodón carves up the Guardians as per usual

Guardians 1 - Giants 4

Recap | Box Score

Long-time Guardian nemesis Carlos Rodón carved the Guardians up like a Thanksgiving turkey, Rodón had the Guardians guessing and missing all night.

The good news is that Rodón now plays for the Giants and not the White Sox, limiting his future exposure to Guardians bats

Cleveland Guardians news

From $60 parking, homemade jersey, lost money, more: Cleveland Guardians home opener sights, sounds - cleveland.com

We check out the sights and sounds from the Cleveland Guardians’ home opener Friday at Progressive Field.

WATCH: Tom Hanks throws out 1st pitch at Guardians' home opener | wkyc.com

Tossing the ball to Larry Doby Jr., the legendary actor who once called Cleveland home was also joined by a special guest: his old pal Wilson!

Native Americans welcome Cleveland Guardians home opener | wkyc.com

After decades of demonstrations against the club's old name and logo, some say they are ready to celebrate with fans.

Native American organization praises Cleveland Guardians for name change on Opening Day

"We now have a professional baseball team that is more welcoming and inclusive to all Clevelanders."

About the Jose Ramirez 7-year, $141 million contract, ownership update -Terry Pluto - cleveland.com

While the new deal with Jose Ramirez was called "an extension," it actually is a brand-new seven-year contract.

Around the league