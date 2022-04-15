Guardians place Yu Chang on the injured list

Cleveland Guardians utility infielder Yu Chang has been placed on the 10-day injured list, though the club has yet to announce what specifically is ailing him. Left-handed reliever Konnor Pilkington, who was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to make room for Josh Naylor after he was activated from the injured list, is already on his way back to Cleveland.

Chang, who is out of options, made the Opening Day roster but has seen his stock in Cleveland plummet through the first six games of the season. He has played in only three games and is hitless in seven plate appearances. Chang has largely ceded his playing time to Owen Miller, who is on a tear at the plate and slashing .524/.545/1.048 in 22 plate appearances.

With Naylor getting the start first base Friday night and further adding to the team’s glut of infielders, it would seem Chang’s future with the club is in doubt.