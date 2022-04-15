Ike Freeman and Joe Naranjo both homer twice, Logan Allen and Rodney Boone pitch gems as affiliates sweep

Columbus Clippers 11, Syracuse Mets 5

Box Score · Clippers improve to 6-3

Columbus took advantage of five walks from the bottom of its order and the Clippers had a surprising offensive hero in Ike Freeman, a 14th round draft pick out of North Carolina in 2019. Freeman blasted a pair of two-run home runs to lead the offense.

Have yourself a game Ike Freeman (@freeman_ike)! Second 2-run HR of the game giving him 4 RBI's and an 11-5 Clippers lead in the 7th!#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/8gUvalMN5Z — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) April 15, 2022

Everyone but leadoff hitter Will Benson had at least one hit and most reached base safely twice. Catcher Mike Rivera was perfect at the plate, going 1-for-1 for two walks and a sacrifice fly, Alex Call went 2-for-4 with a double and a hit by pitch, Oscar Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a double and a hit by pitch, Mitchell Tolman went 1-2 with a double and two walks and Jose Fermin went 1-for-3 with a walk.

Starting pitcher Tobias Myers improved on his season debut performance. This time around, he allowed two runs on three hits in 4.0 innings while striking out seven and walking one. Thomas Ponticelli, Ben Krauth, and Robert Broom closed out the game with 4.0 innings of scoreless relief.

Akron RubberDucks 5, Reading Fightin’ Phils 3

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 3-3

Akron got a sensational start from the one true Logan Allen, who whiffed eight batters and walked two in 5.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits.

Solid outing by Logan Allen (@_Logan2Allen) today for the @AkronRubberDuck vs Reading:



5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K - 80 pitches - 52 strikes



He now has a 2.89 ERA & 17 K's in 9.1 IP this season#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/RaSBzLlFaP — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) April 15, 2022

Kyle Marmen, Andrew Misiasek, and Nic Enright closed out the game with 3.0 scoreless innings to continue all three relievers’ spotless beginnings to the season. Enright earned his second save.

Offensively, Brayan Rocchio went deep for his first home run, he also walked in five plate appearances.

BO KNOWS crushing a single in to right to bring home Rocchio



Bottom 5: Akron 4 | Reading 1 pic.twitter.com/SfOhm7Ch9k — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) April 15, 2022

Other standouts included Jose Tena, who went 2-for-5 with a stolen base, Julian Escobedo, who went 1-for-3 with two walks, Will Brennan, who went 2-for-4, and both Bo Naylor and Micah Pries, who went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base each. Naylor is off to a good start this young season repeating at Double-A.

Lake County Captains 2, Dayton Dragons 4 (G1)

Lake County Captains 12, Dayton Dragons 5 (G2)

Game 1 Box Score · Game 2 Box Score · Captains move to 4-2

In game one, Jhonkensy Noel accounted for all of Lake County’s offense, blasting his first home run of the season, a two-run shot. Christian Cairo went 0-for-1 with a pair of walks and was on base when Noel went yard.

Every pitcher, including starting pitcher Aaron Davenport, gave up one earned run. Davenport lasted just 2.0 innings, striking out three and walking two.

The Captains exploded offensively in game two, with Joe Naranjo leading the way. The 2019 third-round pick blasted off for two home runs, including a grand slam, going 2-for-4 with six runs batted in.

Gabriel Rodriguez continued his torrid start to the 2022 season, going 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored to raise his season average to .583. Raynel Delgado also went 3-for-4 and stole a base. Not one to be left out of the party, Petey Halpin also went 3-for-4 with a triple and a walk.

In his first start of the season, Lenny Torres Jr. looked solid, striking out six and walking two in 4.0 innings while giving up just two hits and one run.

Jordan Jones closed out the game with 2.0 perfect innings to pick up the win.

Lynchburg Hillcats 6, Delmarva Shorebirds 2

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 1-5

Good pitching and a strong performance from the top of its lineup helped Lynchburg pick up its first win of the season on Thursday.

Jake Fox went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk, Dayan Frias went 2-for-4 with a walk and Richard Paz walked twice and was hit by a pitch. Yordys Valdez went 1-for-4 with a walk, Victor Planchart went 2-5 and Luis Durango doubled and stole a base.

On the pitching side of the equation, 2021 eighth-round pick Rodney Boone was sensational, striking out eight batters and walking one while allowing one run on three hits in 4.0 innings. Trey Benton and Elvis Jerez followed up with 2.0 scoreless innings of relief each to pick up a hold and a save, respectively.