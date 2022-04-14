Guardians bats are still on fire

Cleveland 7 - Cincinnati 3

CtC Recap | Box Score

After looking miserable in their first two games, the Guardians woke up in time to get a split with the Royals, and a two-game sweep of the Reds to enter their home opener at 4-2 - a half game below the White Sox (4-1). Today is a scheduled off-day to prepare for tomorrow’s home opener.

News

Clase’s Guardians contract could be worth $38M over 7 years – News-Herald

Jackie Robinson's campaign for Black managers in baseball - The Washington Post

Jackie Robinson wanted more from baseball: Black managers and executives. With Frank Robinson, his wish was finally fulfilled.

Cleveland Guardians home opener guide

The Cleveland Guardians' home opener is Friday, April 15 against the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

John Adams remains in recovery, will miss Cleveland Guardians’ home opener - cleveland.com

Drummer John Adams is still recovering from a series of ailments and will miss the Guardians’ home opener.

Steven Kwan's streak without swing-and-miss ends

The streak is finally over for ﻿Steven Kwan﻿.

Around the League