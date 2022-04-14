Adam Scott and Joey Cantillo shine in starts for Columbus and Akron

Columbus Clippers 5, Syracuse Mets 0

Box Score · Clippers improve to 5-3

Did someone say deja vu?

For the second consecutive day, the Columbus Clippers shut out Syracuse by a 5-0 score.

Starting pitcher Adam Scott was sensational, allowing just one hit in 5.0 scoreless innings with five strikeouts and no walks. A combination of Brett Daniels, Eli Lingos, Aaron Pinto, and Nick Mikolajchak all pitched a scoreless inning to close out the victory.

Offensively, Oscar Gonzalez had himself a day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a run scored. No one else reached base safely twice, but Jose Fermin, Gavin Collins and Daniel Johnson all homered

Akron RubberDucks 1, Reading Fightin’ Phils 3

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 2-3

After missing most of 2021 with an abdominal injury, Joey Cantillo lost his elite prospect status, getting a few appearances out of the bullpen at the end of the season.

Cantillo made his first start of 2022 on Wednesday and it was a doozy, striking out seven batters and walking none over 5.0 innings while allowing one run on three hits. The one run was a leadoff home run to start the game.

Impressive first outing for @AkronRubberDuck lefty Joey Cantillo (@joeyycantillo) tonight vs Reading:



5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K - 63 pitches - 45 strikes#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/oJ0a8Yjydp — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) April 14, 2022

Jerson Ramirez followed Cantillo and allowed two runs to take the loss. Tim Herrin and Kevin Coulter closed out the game with 3.0 scoreless innings.

Offensively, the only RubberDucks to reach base twice were Will Brennan, who went 2-for-4 with a double and Bo Naylor, who went 1-3 with a hit by pitch.

Lynchburg Hillcats 1, Delmarva Shorebirds 3

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 0-5

It’s been a rough start for the Lynchburg Hillcats as they have now fallen to 0-5 after last night’s loss to the Delmarva Shorebirds. Allowing two runs in the first inning was all Delmarva needed.

Starting pitcher Franco Aleman allowed all three runs (two earned) in 4.0 innings. The Hillcats got some stellar relief out of the bullpen, starting with 3.0 scoreless innings from 2021 19th round pick Reid Johnston in his pro debut and 2.0 scoreless innings from Davis Sharpe.

Jake Fox went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base and Isaiah Green went 1-for-2 with a walk to lead the Hillcats offensively. Milan Tolentino also doubled.

Lake County’s game was postponed due to rain. A double-header is scheduled for today.