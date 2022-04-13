Peyton Battenfield holds Syracuse scoreless for first win of 2022

Columbus Clippers 5, Syracuse Mets 0

Box Score · Clippers improve to 4-3

It was a big night in Columbus for names you’ll probably see in Cleveland sooner or later. Gabriel Arias and Josh Naylor both went 2-for-4 and starting pitcher Peyton Battenfield held the Syracuse Mets scoreless over his six innings of work. He struck out five and walked none.

Enyel De Los Santos, who just missed the cut out of spring training, struck out all three batters he faced. He now has five strikeouts in 2.0 innings of work so far this season.

The Clippers jumped out to an early 1-0 lead thanks to this Alex Call solo shot in the first.

Alex Call got all of this one!! pic.twitter.com/Li7h8UoDir — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) April 12, 2022

As a team, the Clippers were 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position, but they didn’t need to cash in with Battenfield pitching lights out, anyway.

Akron RubberDucks 5, Reading Fightin’ Phils 4

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 2-2

The Akron RubberDucks didn’t have such an easy time with their opponents last night.

They started out hot thanks to a Brayan Rocchio walk and back-to-back triples from George Valera and Bo Naylor.

That’s the way we like to start! @GV13__ with an RBI triple to give us the lead!



BOT 1: Akron 1 | Reading 0 pic.twitter.com/p2jeaze2Oq — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) April 12, 2022

Paired with a couple of sacrifice flies in the second, the ‘Ducks found themselves up 4-0 by the second inning and they added another off Will Brennan’s double in the fourth.

Despite pulling out to a five-run lead by the fourth inning, things got tight in the end as reliever Manuel Alvarez imploded in the eighth inning along with his defense. He started by hitting the first batter he faced and allowed back-to-back two-out hits that cleared the bases. An errant throw by Brayan Rocchio allowed the batter to run home in a pseudo-three run homer that brought the Phils within two.

Kevin Kelly was brought in for clean-up duty and pitched a nail-biting ninth inning that included a hit and a walk. He got out of the jam by only allowing one run, however, and the RubberDucks ended the night with a win.

Lake County Captains 5, Dayton Dragons 1

Box Score · Captains improve to 3-1

Down in High-A, it was the Lake County Captains who enjoyed a late-inning surge that ultimately led to a win. With a 1-1 tie heading into the bottom of the seventh, five straight Captains batters reached base: Jonathan Rodriguez single, Aaron Bracho single, Michael Amditis walk, Petey Halpin via error, Christian Cairo walk, and Joe Naranjo walk. The first out didn’t come until Jhonkensy Noel struck out, and Micael Ramirez’s ground out plate a run.

That was all the firepower Lake County needed to earn their third win of the season. Luckily, because that’s all they got. They finished with four hits on the day; Aaron Bracho having the only multi-hit performance going 2-for-4.

Starting pitcher Tanner Bibee — a fifth-round pick last year — struck out eight over four scoreless innings of work.

Lynchburg Hillcats 3, Delmarva Shorebirds 6

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 0-4

It’s been a rough start for the Lynchburg Hillcats as they have now fallen 0-4 after last night’s loss to the Delmarva Shorebirds. A six-inning first from the Shorebirds doomed them quickly yesterday, as Jake Miller suffered the loss in his first start of the season.

Isiah Greene and Dayan Frias each had two hits on the day and catcher Richard Paz hit his first homer of the season in the loss.