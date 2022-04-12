Guardians outlast Royals 10-7 to split series

Cleveland 10 - Kansas City 7

Right now, it’s Steven Kwan’s world. The rest of us are just living in it.

Cleveland Guardians news

Steven Kwan makes more MLB history in Guardians win

Steven Kwan has found himself in the brightest of all spotlights after a strong opening series to his first big league season, punctuated with his first career triple, two more walks and a little more history in the Guardians’ 10-7 win over the Royals.

Is Josh Naylor home-opener bound? Guardians’ takeaways - cleveland.com

Josh Naylor is scheduled to play two more games at Class AAA Columbus before Guardians decide if he's ready to return to the big leagues.

What We Learned About The Cleveland Guardians: Major League Baseball Opening Weekend - Sports Illustrated Cleveland News, Analysis and More

What did we learn about the Cleveland Guardians over Major League Baseball's opening weekend.

Cleveland Guardians win big game by doing the little things right - cleveland.com

The Guardians use baseball's version of yin and yang plus the Kwan Experience to beat the the Royals on Monday.

Cleveland Guardians home opener sold out | wkyc.com

On Monday, the Cleveland Guardians announced that the home opener against the San Francisco Giants at Progressive Field is officially sold out.

Steven Kwan: Baseball's biggest story of the first week of the season

Steven Kwan has gotten on base more times in his first four career games than anyone in the live ball era (1901).

