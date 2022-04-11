Guardian affiliates split on Saturday, Oscar Gonzalez mashes homer No. 2

Columbus Clippers 12, Lehigh Valley IronPigs 1

Box Score · Clippers improve to 3-3

Oscar Gonzalez is picking up right where he left off.

After missing the first two games of the season, he’s now drilled two home runs in as many days. Gonzalez went 1-4 with a two-run opposite-field blast and a rare walk yesterday.

#Guardians 24yr old OF prospect Oscar Gonzalez goes oppo taco for a 2 run HR today in the 3rd inning for Columbus vs Lehigh Valley. Gonzalez has now homered in back-to-back games.#ForTheLand #Future pic.twitter.com/Fxs5y4gN23 — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 10, 2022

Everyone else on the Clippers roster had a big game too. A rehabbing Josh Naylor went 2-4 with a walk and three runs batted in. Gabriel Arias and Will Benson both went 3-5, Jose Fermin went 1-3 with a double and two walks and Richard Palacios went 2-6 with a double.

The best game of the day, however, went to journeyman Mitchell Tolman, who went 3-5 with a home run, two doubles, and a walk.

Starting pitcher Kirk McCarty didn’t care that he had 12 runs of support, he still pitched splendidly, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts and no walks in 4.0 innings pitched.

Robert Broom, Jake Jewel, Kevin Coulter, Thomas Ponticelli, and Ben Krauth all pitched one scoreless inning of relief, with only Krauth ruining the mojo by allowing a single hit in the ninth inning.

Akron RubberDucks 4, Erie SeaWolves 2

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 1-2

Tanner Burns was OK, but the real story of this game was six shutout innings of work from the bullpen, which allowed Akron to tie the game and then take the lead and win it.

Burns allowed two runs on four hits in 3.0 innings with four strikeouts and two walks. He was followed by two shutout frames from Andrew Misiasek, a scoreless inning from Jerson Ramirez, a stellar inning from Kyle Marman and a perfect 2.0 innings from Nic Enright, who struck out four batters to earn his first save.

The offense didn’t have much to write home about, but Bo Naylor went 2-4 with a double, Seth Caddell went 1-3 with a walk and Will Brennan played hero, going 2-5 with two runs batted in.

Of note, George Valera, Jose Tena, and Brayan Rocchio all walked once.

Lake County 5, Lansing Lugnuts 6

Box Score · Captains fall to 2-1

Cleveland 2021 second-round competitive balance pick Tommy Mace had a forgettable pro debut, failing to get out of the first inning after allowing three hits, two walks, and three runs (two earned) in 0.2 innings.

Down 5-0, the Captains whittled away at the deficit. Jhonkensy Noel hit a double, Gabriel Rodriguez went 2-4 with a double, Angel Martinez went 2-3 with a walk and Joe Naranjo went 2-4 with a double. Outfielder Connor Kokz had a pair of walks from the leadoff spot.

The bullpen kept Lake County in the game, but they came up one run short. Cleveland 2021 11th round pick Logan Stanley had the best game out of the relief corps, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts and two walks.

Lynchburg 8, Salem Red Sox 11

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 0-2

Cleveland’s 2021 14th round draft pick Trendon Denholm made a stellar pro debut, allowing one run on five hits in 5.0 innings while striking out six and walking none.

Another impressive pro debut as Guardians 2021 14th round pick Trenton Denholm (@trent_denholm7) impressed today for the @LynHillcats at Salem:



5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K - 60 pitches - 44 strikes#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/k4zAry5pd8 — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) April 10, 2022

The bullpen was betrayed by the Hillcat defense, which allowed four unearned runs to score the rest of the way, but Lynchburg didn’t go down without a fight.

Trailing 6-1 entering the ninth inning, the Hillcats rallied for four runs, but they came up one short of tying the game.

Yordys Valdez went 2-3 with a walk, Jorge Burgos went 2-3 with a double and a walk, Jake Fox went 1-3 with a walk and Isaiah Green went 1-2 with a stolen base.