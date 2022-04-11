N&N: Steven Kwan off to record-breaking start

Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Recap | Box Score

The offense exploded and Cal Quantrill pitched five solid innings. A win!

Rookie Steven Kwan enjoying a dream start | cleveland.com

From Paul Hoynes:

Here are the facts. Kwan is hitting .800 (8-for-10). He’s reached base 12 times and scored four runs in three gams. His slash line reads like this: .800 average, .857 onbase percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage.

Now for the records:

-Kwan is the first player since at least 1901 to reach base 12 times in his first three games in the big leagues.

-Kwan’s eight hits in his first three big-league games are a franchise record.

-Kwan is the first player since 1901 to reach base six times in a game within his first three games.

-Kwan is the sixth player since 1901 to record a five-hit game within his first three games. The last to do it was White Sox DH Yermín Mercedes on April 2, 2021. Prior to that it hadn’t been done since 1933.

-He’s the ninth player since 1901 to have a four-run game within his first three games. The last to do it was Toronto’s Josh Palacios on April 10, 2021.

One of those stats was told to Kwan after Sunday’s game. His eyes glazed and he said, “I can’t even believe I’m standing here in Kansas City. So if you told me the stat, it would just bounce off just like all that stuff.”