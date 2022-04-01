 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tom Hanks to throw out first pitch at Guardians’ home opener

The star of “Larry Crowne” is returning to Cleveland

By Blake Ruane
Actor Tom Hanks will throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Cleveland Guardians’ home opener against the San Francisco Giants on Friday, April 15 at Progressive Field.

Hanks started his acting career in Cleveland with the Great Lakes Theater Festival, and he lent his voice to the Cleveland Guardians team name announcement video last summer.

