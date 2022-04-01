Tom Hanks to throw out first pitch at Guardians’ home opener

Actor Tom Hanks will throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Cleveland Guardians’ home opener against the San Francisco Giants on Friday, April 15 at Progressive Field.
Hanks started his acting career in Cleveland with the Great Lakes Theater Festival, and he lent his voice to the Cleveland Guardians team name announcement video last summer.
It is widely accepted that Tom Hanks’ top five movies are, in order:
- Catch Me If You Can
- That Thing You Do!
- Cast Away
- A League of Their Own
- The ‘Burbs
