Royals sign LGFT Brad Peacock

Welcome, readers! By now, you know to come to this website in the morning and expect your daily headline about the owner-induced lockout because that’s all that there is. But not today! That’s because yesterday was a repeat of all the other days, except with the sides a bit less far apart. I’m not going to waste your time with that stuff again. However, this post will end on an optimistic note related to that.

Real baseball player news

• The Royals plan on playing some minor league games this season, so they needed a minor league pitcher. So they signed former Columbus minor league pitcher Brad Peacock.

• Cubs RHP Codi Heuer is out for the season because he needed Tommy John.

• Read about Minnesota’s prospects here.

Now, you’re used to these posting a few hours later than this. This one is going up early because I’m HOPING that scheduling it for the normal time would mean that it was missing a key piece of news before daybreak, whenever that is supposed to be. If you’re looking to pass that time, you can read about the CBT here.