Women are zooming up the baseball front office ranks

Guardians News

Cleveland Guardians top prospects latest updates

Women making progres in MLB front offices- https://www.mlb.com/news/women-in-baseball-mlb-network-conversation

Guardians prospect update,Peyton Battenfield settles in with Guardians

The Guardians have yet another hurler who could be in the big league mix in the near future. Right-hander Peyton Battenfield was selected by the Astros in the ninth round of the 2019 MLB Draft before he was traded to Tampa Bay in 2020

From the Name to the Logos, How Cleveland's Baseball Team Settled on the 'Guardians' | WKSU

Now that Cleveland's baseball team has selected its new name, our sports commentator Terry Pluto has details behind the process.

Are Past Cleveland Baseball Players Former Indians or Former Guardians? Reporters, the Franchise and Baseball Hall of Fame Weigh In | Cleveland News | Cleveland | Cleveland Scene

How should we refer to past Cleveland MLB players? It is a question that, while posed frequently enough, doesn't actually require an answer.

Around the League