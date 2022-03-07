N&N: MLBPA makes new offer, still no deal or much hope

Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Guardians News

Xzavion Curry finally makes it back to the mound for Guardians | cleveland.com $$$

The young right-hander put up strong numbers in 2021. ZIPS projections him for 20 starts in Cleveland this year (I’ll take the under).

#Guardians Richie Palacios soaking in knowledge training with the himself Jose Ramirez out in Arizona. #OurCLE pic.twitter.com/2sjupHcsej — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) March 6, 2022

Around the League

Taking my kiddos to a bunch of college games this spring. They are a blast.