N&N: MLBPA makes new offer, still no deal or much hope

Here’s to more good than bad this week!
Guardians News
Xzavion Curry finally makes it back to the mound for Guardians | cleveland.com $$$
The young right-hander put up strong numbers in 2021. ZIPS projections him for 20 starts in Cleveland this year (I’ll take the under).
#Guardians Richie Palacios soaking in knowledge training with the himself Jose Ramirez out in Arizona. #OurCLE pic.twitter.com/2sjupHcsej— Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) March 6, 2022
Around the League
- MLB and MLBPA meet, but still little progress. More games could be cancelled soon.
- Details on MLBPA’s latest offer
- Could replacement players be brought in by MLB owners?
- How do you solve a problem like Rob Manfred?
Taking my kiddos to a bunch of college games this spring. They are a blast.
Is college baseball the new baseball? https://t.co/IS2FBWcbM3— The Minor League ⚾️⚾️⚾️ Guy (@MinorLeagueFun) March 7, 2022
