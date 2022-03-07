 clock menu more-arrow no yes

N&N: MLBPA makes new offer, still no deal or much hope

Morning news and notes for Monday, March 7, 2022

By Jason Philipps
Greg Lovett / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Guardians News

Xzavion Curry finally makes it back to the mound for Guardians | cleveland.com $$$

The young right-hander put up strong numbers in 2021. ZIPS projections him for 20 starts in Cleveland this year (I’ll take the under).

Around the League

Taking my kiddos to a bunch of college games this spring. They are a blast.

