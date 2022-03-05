It’s amazing what can be done with photo editing software

Guardians News

A letter to baseball fans from the commissioner | Cleveland Guardians

Topps transforms Cleveland Indians into Guardians on 2022 baseball cards – The Athletic

The Cleveland Guardians haven’t played a game yet, but Topps altered its baseball cards to make it appear that they have.

Doug Nikhazy makes solid first impression in Guardians camp

No one has a personality quite like lefty starter Doug Nikhazy.

Cactus League says spring training games canceled through March 17 because of lockout - cleveland.com

The Guardians were scheduled to open their spring season against the Reds on Feb. 26.

Latest updates from Guardians minor league training camp: Podcast - cleveland.com

Paul Hoynes checks in from Guardians training camp as minor league players get ready for the 2022 season.

Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor well positioned for a bounce-back season - cleveland.com

Bo Naylor made the jump to Class AA Akron last year and the transition was a tough one for Cleveland's No. 1 pick in 2018.

Columbus Clippers 2022 season not impacted by MLB lockout - Axios Columbus

The upcoming 2022 season is at "full go," the team's general manager says.

MLB players launch $1 million fund for its workers impacted by the MLB lockout

The money will be distributed to stadium workers and staff — including concession crews, electricians, janitors, ushers, security and transportation staff in addition to its broadcast crews.

