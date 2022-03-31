New team song can’t save Guardians from beatdown by Dodgers

Yesterday’s Game Which Does Not Count

Guardians 1 - Dodgers 12

Of all the non-counting games so far, this is the most-recent-non-counting-est. I blame the new team song.

Cleveland Guardians news

Cleveland Guardians: Listen to the new team theme song

When the Cleveland Guardians take the field at Progressive Field for the first time, there will also be a new team music track.

Cleveland Guardians release new theme song 'We Are Cleveland'

The Cleveland Guardians have officially introduced “We Are Cleveland,” a brand new song written in collaboration with the Guardians and produced by local artists Sam Gretz and Jimmy Weaver, the two founding members of the Cleveland-based band, Welshly Arms.

What’s at stake as Cleveland Guardians, José Ramírez discuss contract extension – The Athletic

The Guardians are motivated to secure a foundational piece of their roster beyond his two remaining years of team control.

Josh Naylor's first game since leg injury

Since June 27, everything has been about ﻿Josh Naylor﻿'s right leg. He’s gone through nonstop rehab, has encountered constant analysis and has channeled all his energy into being ready for Opening Day for 8 1/2 months..

Shane Bieber’s resume says he should be opening day starter: Guardians’ takeaways - cleveland.com

Manager Terry Francona came just short of naming Shane Bieber as the Guardians' starter for the opening day on April 7.

Cleveland Guardians swamped by Dodgers, 12-1, with 8-run ninth inning - cleveland.com

Ernie Clement accounted for Guardians only run with his second homer of the spring.

Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin on the bullpen’s potential in 2022: Podcast - cleveland.com

Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga chat with Nick Sandlin about how far the Guardians' bullpen can take the team in 2022.

Terry Pluto From Goodyear: Guardians opening day preview with a healthy Josh Naylor? - cleveland.com

At 27, Cal Quantrill is emerging as a superb starter and the Guardians rolled out something that looked like a starting lineup Tuesday in Goodyear.

