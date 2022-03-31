New team song can’t save Guardians from beatdown by Dodgers

Yesterday’s Game Which Does Not Count
Guardians 1 - Dodgers 12
Of all the non-counting games so far, this is the most-recent-non-counting-est. I blame the new team song.
Cleveland Guardians news
Cleveland Guardians: Listen to the new team theme song
When the Cleveland Guardians take the field at Progressive Field for the first time, there will also be a new team music track.
Cleveland Guardians release new theme song 'We Are Cleveland'
The Cleveland Guardians have officially introduced “We Are Cleveland,” a brand new song written in collaboration with the Guardians and produced by local artists Sam Gretz and Jimmy Weaver, the two founding members of the Cleveland-based band, Welshly Arms.
What’s at stake as Cleveland Guardians, José Ramírez discuss contract extension – The Athletic
The Guardians are motivated to secure a foundational piece of their roster beyond his two remaining years of team control.
Josh Naylor's first game since leg injury
Since June 27, everything has been about Josh Naylor's right leg. He’s gone through nonstop rehab, has encountered constant analysis and has channeled all his energy into being ready for Opening Day for 8 1/2 months..
Shane Bieber’s resume says he should be opening day starter: Guardians’ takeaways - cleveland.com
Manager Terry Francona came just short of naming Shane Bieber as the Guardians' starter for the opening day on April 7.
Cleveland Guardians swamped by Dodgers, 12-1, with 8-run ninth inning - cleveland.com
Ernie Clement accounted for Guardians only run with his second homer of the spring.
Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin on the bullpen’s potential in 2022: Podcast - cleveland.com
Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga chat with Nick Sandlin about how far the Guardians' bullpen can take the team in 2022.
Terry Pluto From Goodyear: Guardians opening day preview with a healthy Josh Naylor? - cleveland.com
At 27, Cal Quantrill is emerging as a superb starter and the Guardians rolled out something that looked like a starting lineup Tuesday in Goodyear.
Around the league
- MLB.com holds World Series Draft.
- Zack Greinke will be the oldest Royal to start on Opening Day.
- Injury may have slowed market for Michael Conforto.
- Albert Pujols signs one-year contract with St. Louis for farewell tour.
- Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte agree on five-year, $76 million contract extension.
