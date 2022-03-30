Shaw wins, Naylor returns, and Espino catches eyes

The Guardians had a field day against the Brewers yesterday, but before that, Oscar Gonzalez, Daniel Johnson, Adam Scott, Ian Gibaut, and Jake Jewell were sent to minor league camp. Gabriel Arias is excited that he can now play Cones of Dunshire in his free time again.

Ya know how I mentioned that yesterday’s game went well? They beat the Brewers 10-3, hit a bunch of dingers, and got Bryan Shaw a PitcherWin , but none of that was the best news. The Best news was that Josh Naylor was back in action, and singled and doubled.

FanGraphs compared Daniel Espino to Gerrit Cole, Steve Strasburg and Jacob deGrom. Bums.

Nick Sandlin returned to game action, pitching a scoreless inning over at MiLB camp.

