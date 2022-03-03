The totally avoidable has occurred

Guardians News

Opening Day has been canceled in a totally avoidable move by the owners.

How will the MLB lockout affect Cleveland area businesses? | wkyc.com

All involved are hoping the work stoppage doesn't last long.

Cleveland baseball fans respond: Is a name change followed by a lockout a one-two punch? - cleveland.com

The Cleveland baseball team’s first official season as the Guardians will start late and be shortened because of the ongoing Major League Baseball lockout.

Logan T. Allen a pitcher to watch in Guardians system

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- For the first time in a long time, Cleveland had some hiccups with its rotation in 2021, as injuries forced the club to turn to inexperienced arms in the Minor Leagues. It raised questions about whether the Cleveland Pitching Factory had finally started to run low on

Opening Day canceled, but fond memories of Indians’ opening days live on | Jeff Schudel – News-Herald

Opening day used to be a really big deal

Around the League

Reactions to cancelation from around the league

Mke Trout

Sports Illustatrated

Lance McCullers, Junior

Rob Manfred