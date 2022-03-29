Could Jose Ramirez get an extension before the season starts?

The team and Jose’s agents are reportedly in talks. Meanwhile, Arias has been sent down and told to “kick down the door” at Columbus

Infielder Gabriel Arias was optioned to Triple-A on Monday despite his second impressive Cactus League performance in as many years.

Kansas City scored seven times in the first inning including a pair of home runs.

Rosario expects to play several innings in the outfield during Cleveland's remaining exhibition games.

Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at which spots remain open in competition for the Guardians final roster.

Winning on a shoestring is every bit as hard as it looks.

