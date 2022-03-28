José Ramírez extension talks continue on?!?

Here’s to more good than bad this week!
Guardians News
Padres defeat Guardians 5-1 | mlb.com
Triston McKenzie threw 3.1 scoreless innings.
Jose Ramirez’s extension talks with Guardians center on comparable contracts | cleveland.com
From Paul Hoynes:
This could be an interesting week regarding a possible contract extension for Jose Ramirez.
The Guardians and Ramirez’s reprentatives have been talking on and off for the last couple of weeks about what it would take to keep the three-time All-Star third baseman in a Cleveland uniform for the bulk of his career.
Ramirez has said he’d like to finish his career with the Guardians. He signed with the Indians as a 17-year-old from Bani, Dominican Republic on Nov. 26, 2009.
In their most recent negotiations, an outline for a deal wasn’t discussed. The two sides, however, did talk about contracts for players who could be compared in service time, age and accomplishments to the switch-hitting Ramirez. Not surprisingly, the two sides presented different sets of contracts.
Chris Antonetti not worried about sticks, stones and criticism | cleveland.com
The front office is being careful. Too careful? With misses on the trade front, I think a sizable extension for a current player is very likely.
Around the League
- Ketel Marte, D-backs agree on 5-year extension
- Cardinals have interest in bringing back Albert Pujols
- Dallas Keuchel impresses for White Sox
Ever since Atlanta acquired Kenley Jansen— Rudy Gamble (@rudygamble) March 28, 2022
pic.twitter.com/GaXFfrEzvd
Loading comments...