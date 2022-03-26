Yu Chang hits grand slam to cap victory which doesn’t count against Giants

Yesterday’s Game Which Does Not Count:

Cleveland 10 - San Francisco 2

Ernie Clement, Owen Miller and Yu Chang homered, with Chang’s shot a grand slam.

No word on whether Joc had anything to say about the Guardians’ money management while he was in the vicinity.

Guardians News

Who will man the middle of the diamond? Cleveland Guardians takeaways - cleveland.com

The Guardians have a snarl of talent at shortstop and second base and it's still unclear who is going to play there when the season opens on April 7.

Aaron Civale ‘reps’ the Cleveland Guardians well on and off field - cleveland.com

Aaron Civale, the Guardians player rep during the 99-day lockout, pitched three innings Friday in a 10-2 win over Giants.

About 5,000 tickets remain unsold for Cleveland Guardians home opener on April 15 - cleveland.com

Club considered moving start time earlier but decided to keep first pitch at 7:10 p.m.

Bryan Shaw returned to Cleveland for chance to mentor young Guardians bullpen, chase career goals - cleveland.com

Veteran righty is looking forward to opportunity to mentor young Guardians relievers.

Cleveland Guardians make Bryan Shaw’s return official, Cody Morris moved to 60-day injured list - cleveland.com

Shaw led the majors with a franchise-record 81 appearances in 2021.

From payroll to prospects, your Cleveland Guardians questions answered on Hey Hoynsie Live! - cleveland.com

Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga answer Guardians SubText subscriber questions in an exclusive chat from Goodyear, Ariz.

