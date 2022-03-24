Dodgers beat Guardians in match of aces

Cleveland 2 - Los Angeles 6

MLB Gameday

The Dodgers beat the Guardians 6 to 2 behind Clayton Kershaw. Guardians ace Shane Bieber went 1.1 innings, giving up four runs.

Cleveland Guardians news

C.C. Sabathia’s Lifetime Achievement Award highlights his philanthropy at Greater Cleveland Sports Awards - cleveland.com

Sabathia was honored for his work with the Boys and Girls Clubs and his own PitCCh In Foundation.

The road back: Cleveland Guardians’ Josh Naylor plays first game since collision - cleveland.com

Josh Naylor says he's never watched a replay of his collision with teammate Ernie Clement because, "I watched it in my mind when I closed my eyes every night. Those eyes see it every day."

Cleveland Guardians know exactly what it would cost to extend Jose Ramirez - cleveland.com

The Guardians and Jose Ramirez's representatives talked about an extension before the lockout, but have not talked recently.

Guardians agree to terms with workhorse reliever Bryan Shaw | wkyc.com

The 34-year-old holds the club record for most relief appearances.

Josh Naylor Bo Naylor compete in sibling trivia

The Naylor family is as competitive as they come, whether it’s on the field or in a quiz about which brother knows the other better. So MLB.com decided to put them to the test.

Author on 1948 Indians book to speak in Cleveland - cleveland.com

Luke Epplin, author of the 2021 book “Our Team” about the 1948 Cleveland Indians, is scheduled to participate in a City Club forum, sign books at Loganberry Books, and speak at the Baseball Heritage Museum.

Giants' Joc Pederson takes shot at Cleveland Guardians' payroll | wkyc.com

Taking to Twitter, San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson took a shot at the Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles payrolls.

Around the league