Guardians show Padres who’s boss by a score of 6-1

For some reason, the Padres thought that spending money won baseball games. So they did that and showed up at Goodyear Ballpark expecting to win easily. But the upstart Guardians, who have added one major league player since trading for Myles Straw on July 30, shooed them away easily.

That player, Luke Maile, didn’t even need to play, because he has such great friends who took care of the task for him. Plesac started and picked up the W, and José Ramírez provided the thunder, carrying the offense on his back like he usually does.

The monumentally stupid Manfred Runner appears to be getting one more year to show off how non-baseball baseball can look. 28 man rosters for April also seem to be on the horizon. Good luck finding 28 men on our 40-man roster who are over the age of 19.

The Guardians avoided arbitration with all seven of their players who were eligible.

James Karinchak’s reliability took another hit, as some arm stiffness has set in.

