N&N: The Cleveland corner outfield blues

Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Yu Chang homers in 9-9 with A’s | mlb.com

Oscar Gonazalez also went deep for the Guardians.

#Guardians INF Yu Chang with an opposite field bomb in the 2nd inning vs the A's on Sunday. @YutheSouljaBoy #OurCLE pic.twitter.com/GlX4LEhVSB

An early look at the Guardians’ corner-outfield competition | cleguardians.com

It’s rather bleak at the moment. From Scott Bordow:

An answer from Guardians manager Terry Francona about a positional battle made perfect sense. It also revealed something else.

Francona was asked Sunday if Bradley Zimmer and Oscar Mercado had a leg up to be the starting corner outfielders based on their Major League experience.

“Two games into camp?” Francona said before Cleveland’s 9-9 tie against the A’s in Cactus League play. “I don’t think we feel any need to name a lineup two days into Spring Training.”

It’s the logical answer, but it also speaks to the uncertainty at those positions with the regular-season opener only 18 days away. The Guardians can’t be sure who will start in left or right field or even if those players are on their 40-man roster.