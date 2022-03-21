N&N: The Cleveland corner outfield blues

Here’s to more good than bad this week!
Guardians News
Yu Chang homers in 9-9 with A’s | mlb.com
Oscar Gonazalez also went deep for the Guardians.
#Guardians INF Yu Chang with an opposite field bomb in the 2nd inning vs the A's on Sunday.@YutheSouljaBoy #OurCLE pic.twitter.com/GlX4LEhVSB— Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) March 21, 2022
An early look at the Guardians’ corner-outfield competition | cleguardians.com
It’s rather bleak at the moment. From Scott Bordow:
An answer from Guardians manager Terry Francona about a positional battle made perfect sense. It also revealed something else.
Francona was asked Sunday if Bradley Zimmer and Oscar Mercado had a leg up to be the starting corner outfielders based on their Major League experience.
“Two games into camp?” Francona said before Cleveland’s 9-9 tie against the A’s in Cactus League play. “I don’t think we feel any need to name a lineup two days into Spring Training.”
It’s the logical answer, but it also speaks to the uncertainty at those positions with the regular-season opener only 18 days away. The Guardians can’t be sure who will start in left or right field or even if those players are on their 40-man roster.
Around the League
- Red Sox land Trevor Story with 6 year, $140 million deal
- Jansen fulfills childhood dream by donning Braves uniform
- Injury notes on Luis Urias, Tyler Glasnow, and more
- Is Josh Donaldson still an elite bat?
Loading comments...