Guardians win first spring training game ever

The Guardians beat the Reds 3-2.

Guardians News

For now, talk of a Jose Ramirez trade is crazy: Podcast - cleveland.com

Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at the reasons Cleveland won't trade the All-Star third baseman now, but might later.

Pursuing a shortstop might be part of Guardians’ story: Podcast - cleveland.com

Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga speculate on where the Guardians might strike in free agency.

Cleveland Guardians sign RHP Ian Gibaut with invitation to big-league camp - cleveland.com

Ian Gibaut, outside of three appearances with the Twins, spent most of last season at Class AAA St. Paul.

Five Takes from Guardians’ Terry Francona: How about Amed Rosario in left field? - cleveland.com

On Amed Rosario, options at shortstop, Franmil Reyes, James Karinchak, help from below and Zach Plesac.

Manica Architecture will lead its first MLB project — a $200M renovation of Cleveland’s 28-year-old baseball stadium - cleveland.com

Manica Architecture PC will add another project to its trophy case when a $202.5 million, multiyear renovation of Progressive Field in Cleveland kicks off later this year.

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Top 50 Guardians Prospects: No. 21-30 - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Indians News, Analysis and More

Follow along this week as we unveil our top 50 prospects across the Guardians organization.

Job Posting: Cleveland Guardians Minor League Bench Coach | FanGraphs Baseball

The Cleveland Guardians are hiring for a minor league bench coach..

Guardians could throw any starter on Opening Day due to short spring

Guardians manager Terry Francona also addressed the recent trade rumors regarding Jose Ramirez.

Old-school former Ruben Niebla brings new way of teaching Padres pitchers | Business | denvergazette.com

Former Guardian pitching coach Ruben Niebla was preceded as Padres pitching coach by Larry Rothschild, who had been coaching in the major leagues for more than three decades when he was hired.

The Pandemic Is Two Years Old. Baseball's Vaccination Problem is Just Beginning. | Flipboard

The Wall Street Journal. - Major League Baseball players have been more reluctant to take the Covid-19 vaccine than their counterparts in any of the other American professional sports. Now that decision could have a significant impact on how the upcoming season unfolds Because of Canadian border restrictions and other related issues.

Script ‘Guardians’ sign atop Progressive Field scoreboard installed (photos, video) - cleveland.com

Workers from the Brilliant Electric Sign Co. completed installation of the sign on Thursday.

Five takes from Guardians’ Terry Francona: Ink Jose Ramirez into No. 3 hole - cleveland.com

Terry Francona talks about short spring training, Austin Hedges, Triston McKenzie and more.

Around the League