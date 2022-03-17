Zach Plesac has big goals for 2022

Zach Plesac sets goals for 2022 season

Guardians starter ﻿Zach Plesac﻿ has three goals for the 2022 season: Don’t miss a start, be named an All-Star and win a Gold Glove Award.

Guardians 2022 home opener special ticket offer

The Guardians' home opener date was forced to change, but the team is making sure anyone who’s able to make the team’s first home game is rewarded.

Chris Antonetti Says Guardians Are In Position To Add Payroll - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Indians News, Analysis and More

The team is excited about some of its top prospects, but is actively looking for immediate pitching and offensive upgrades.

Cleveland Guardians Players That Fans Should Keep An Eye On As 2022 Spring Training Games Start - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Indians News, Analysis and More

As spring training gets underway in 2022, Cleveland Guardians fans should keep an eye on Josh Naylor, Cal Quantrill, Tyler Freeman, and Amed Rosario and the impact they have on the team

