For 29 teams, the lockout ended. Still nothing to report for Cleveland.

Cleveland, the past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard that Melvin Upton Jr. was being released and was thus not going to solve our outfielder shortage.

Ok, maybe not. There’s still a shortage of outfielders in Cleveland, and yesterday was another transactionless day for the 2022 Guardians.

Other Teams Did Things

• The Braves gave Matt Olson 168 million dollars.

• And Collin McHugh 10 million dollars.

• The Yankees gave Anthony Rizzo a 2-year contract.

• Even the Pirates broke the bank and gave a player 7 figures...

• ...and liked how it felt so they did it again. They must have gotten tired of being compared to the stingy franchise in Cleveland.

• In one way, things are sadder here than in Cincy.

• But not as sad as Dave Martinez saying he would “love” to have Cesar Hernandez be his leadoff hitter.

• Hacky-Zach could be joining Nick Wittgren in St. Louis this season

• The Phillies needed room for LGFT Brad Hand, so they DFA’d LGFT Scott Moss.

• Aaron Judge implied he has not been vaccinated, which is likely to be a big deal in Toronto and perhaps New York.

• Minor League players won a lawsuit.