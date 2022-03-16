 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

For 29 teams, the lockout ended. Still nothing to report for Cleveland.

Morning News and Notes for March 16, 2022

By westbrook
/ new
Cleveland Championships - Day 2 Photo by Lauren Bacho/Getty Images

Cleveland, the past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard that Melvin Upton Jr. was being released and was thus not going to solve our outfielder shortage.

Ok, maybe not. There’s still a shortage of outfielders in Cleveland, and yesterday was another transactionless day for the 2022 Guardians.

Other Teams Did Things

• The Braves gave Matt Olson 168 million dollars.

• And Collin McHugh 10 million dollars.

• The Yankees gave Anthony Rizzo a 2-year contract.

• Even the Pirates broke the bank and gave a player 7 figures...

• ...and liked how it felt so they did it again. They must have gotten tired of being compared to the stingy franchise in Cleveland.

In one way, things are sadder here than in Cincy.

• But not as sad as Dave Martinez saying he would “love” to have Cesar Hernandez be his leadoff hitter.

• Hacky-Zach could be joining Nick Wittgren in St. Louis this season

• The Phillies needed room for LGFT Brad Hand, so they DFA’d LGFT Scott Moss.

• Aaron Judge implied he has not been vaccinated, which is likely to be a big deal in Toronto and perhaps New York.

• Minor League players won a lawsuit.

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...