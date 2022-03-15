Terry Francona and Josh Naylor feeling good, ready to start baseball

Guardians News

After missing the end of 2022, Terry Francona and Josh Naylor are both happy to be healthy

When Cleveland manager Terry Francona announced that he had to take a leave of absence that led to him missing the final two months of the 2021 season, he appeared defeated. Francona had just gone through a year of stomach problems and dangerous blood clots.

Six takes from Chris Antonetti as Cleveland Guardians prepare for regular season - cleveland.com

The Guardians front office is rushing to get things done after 99 days of silence.

Josh Naylor feeling healthy entering Spring Training 2022

Josh Naylor could feel a pop all the way in his throat. It was an ankle injury. He knew it was a right ankle injury. Yet somehow, it was so excruciatingly painful that the feeling he felt in his lower right leg radiated up into his throat,

