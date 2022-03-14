 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

N&N: Josh Naylor’s impressive BP sessions are an encouraging sign

Morning news and notes for Monday, March 14, 2022

By Jason Philipps
/ new
MLB: Cleveland Indians at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Guardians News

Josh Naylor mashing during early BP sessions | cleguardians.com

His left-handed bat could certainly still figure in the Guardians long-term plans.

Guardians acquire David Fry to complete trade with Brewers | MLBTradeRumors

From Darragh McDonald:

Fry was a seventh-round selection of the Brewers in the 2018 draft and immediately saw some action that year in rookie ball and A-ball. In 2019, his first full season in the professional ranks, he played 134 games in A-ball, hitting 17 home runs and stealing seven bases, finishing with a line of .258/.329/.444, wRC+ of 123. After the pandemic wiped out the minors in 2020, Fry spent last year primarily in Double-A, playing 75 games there, along with 19 in Triple-A. His line on the year was .255/.348/.449, wRC+ of 122.

Defensively, Fry is quite versatile, often found behind the plate but also seeing significant time at the infield corners, and even rare appearances at second base, shortstop and in the outfield.

Around the League

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...