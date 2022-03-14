N&N: Josh Naylor’s impressive BP sessions are an encouraging sign

Here’s to more good than bad this week!
Guardians News
Josh Naylor mashing during early BP sessions | cleguardians.com
His left-handed bat could certainly still figure in the Guardians long-term plans.
Guardians acquire David Fry to complete trade with Brewers | MLBTradeRumors
From Darragh McDonald:
Fry was a seventh-round selection of the Brewers in the 2018 draft and immediately saw some action that year in rookie ball and A-ball. In 2019, his first full season in the professional ranks, he played 134 games in A-ball, hitting 17 home runs and stealing seven bases, finishing with a line of .258/.329/.444, wRC+ of 123. After the pandemic wiped out the minors in 2020, Fry spent last year primarily in Double-A, playing 75 games there, along with 19 in Triple-A. His line on the year was .255/.348/.449, wRC+ of 122.
Defensively, Fry is quite versatile, often found behind the plate but also seeing significant time at the infield corners, and even rare appearances at second base, shortstop and in the outfield.
Around the League
- Yankees trade for Josh Donaldson, send Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to Twins. New York will absorb the entire $50 million still owed to Donaldson.
- Twins, earlier in weekend, acquired Sonny Gray from Cincinnati
- Nelson Cruz heading to Nationals
It's hard to imagine that the Yankees -- with their very, very, very right-handed hitting lineup -- don't land one of the left-handed hitting first basemen available. Freeman, Olson or Rizzo.— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 14, 2022
