Baseball is back, and fans blame the owners for the falderol and malarkey

MLB’s new agreement: The good, the bad, the impact on Cleveland Guardians – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles - cleveland.com

Yes, there is some good stuff in MLB's new labor agreement such as anti-tanking rules and extra playoff teams. But not much changes for markets such as Cleveland.

Cleveland Guardians season opener moved to April 7 in Kansas City; home debut now a night game - cleveland.com

Originally scheduled as an off day, the Royals and Indians will open April 7 and have an off day April 8.

Cleveland Guardians announce updated spring training schedule opening with Cincinnati on March 18 - cleveland.com

The Guardians will play 20 exhibition games, including nine as the home team at Goodyear Ballpark.

Cleveland Guardians’ players ‘super-excited’ and ‘stoked’ over end of the lockout - cleveland.com

The end of the lockout and a new basic agreement bring a sigh of relief from Guardians' players.

Baseball is back! MLB fans’ post-lockout questions answered: Podcast - cleveland.com

People have questions...

On nuts and bolts and what comes next after MLB’s new basic agreement - cleveland.com

MLB's lockout is over so how do 30 teams and over 700 players get from Point A to Point Z to start the regular season?

