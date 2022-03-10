 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB, MLBPA have reportedly reached a deal to end lockout

The artist formerly known as Jeff.eth has spoken, let baseball resume

By Matt Lyons
/ new
MLB: DEC 02 Major League Baseball Lockout Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan (who was, for a brief time, known simply as Jeff.eth), the MLBPA and MLB have agreed on a new deal that will end the lockout and allow baseball activities to resume — potentially as soon as tonight.

Go Guardians.

