MLB, MLBPA have reportedly reached a deal to end lockout

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan (who was, for a brief time, known simply as Jeff.eth), the MLBPA and MLB have agreed on a new deal that will end the lockout and allow baseball activities to resume — potentially as soon as tonight.
BREAKING: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, sources tell ESPN. While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is:— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022
Baseball is back.
Go Guardians.
