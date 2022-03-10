Opening Day now pushed back to April 14

Guardians News

And now the games won’t start until April 14.

Is an MLB international draft the last hurdle in CBA negotiations? Podcast - cleveland.com

Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at the latest MLB labor talks and recap what we learned at Guardians minor league camp.

Apple, MLB announce ‘Friday Night Baseball’ package - cleveland.com

Apple will enter the live sports coverage arena with "Friday Night Baseball." Apple and Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that Apple TV+ will carry a weekly doubleheader on Friday nights in eight countries when the regular season begins. Games will initially be available without the need for an Apple TV+ subscription.

Cleveland Guardians’ Yordys Valdes, aka ‘Mr. Hands,’ has the Francisco Lindor look - cleveland.com

The Guardians believe Yordys Valdes, their second round draft pick in 2019, has the ability to play shortstop for a long time. Now he needs to improve his hitting.

Jim Thome’s legendary run in Cleveland tops our 25 most memorable baseball personalities: Podcast - cleveland.com

Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look back at Thome's rise from homegrown hero to Hall of Fame slugger.

Minor league cities like Eastlake and Akron poised for baseball as MLB lockout continues – CLE Weekend

Regardless of what happens with the Major League Baseball season and the ongoing lockout, minor league cities like Eastlake and Akron will still have baseball this season.

