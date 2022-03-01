Sixteen hours of talks yesterday lead to more talks today

Accelerated talks push deadline to 5 p.m. tomorrow to save opening day.
Guardians Notes
Does Any Team Have A More Interesting 40-Man Roster Than The Cleveland Guardians?
Many are young, the rest are younger.
Building the best Cleveland Guardians team under Terry Francona
Here are our picks at the best player at each position who has played under Terry Francona during his time in Cleveland.
Pawlowski: MLB lockout situation 'could have been avoided'
Al Pawlowski, host of Indians/Guardians Live on Bally Sports Great Lakes, joins Spencer German to talk about MLB’s ongoing player and owner lockout.
Zack Meisel on MLB lockout: This is different
Zack Meisel discussed his frustrations about the current MLB lockout. Fans not caring about who’s right/wrong could be a major problem. How many games could be in danger this season if an agreement is not reached? Do the owners love the sport?
Around the League
- Mets to hire first ever female Director of Baseball Operations
- Derek Jeter resigns from GM of the Marlins
- More detail about talks
- Jackie Robinson tickets set highest price at auction
Loading comments...