Another exciting morning in Lockoutville

Morning news and notes for Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022

By westbrook
UK Daily Life 2020
is...that... Bud Black?
Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Today’s lockout update begins rather fittingly for this current clown car of owners who think they’re supposed to be vacationing: “Rob Manfred, Dan Halem, and MLB owners are meeting at a hotel near Disney World. Tony Clark and Bruce Meyer are meeting with players in Arizona today and then later in the week.”

To the surprise of nobody, that update concludes with “No meeting between MLB, MLBPA scheduled”.

In other news

