Another exciting morning in Lockoutville

Today’s lockout update begins rather fittingly for this current clown car of owners who think they’re supposed to be vacationing: “Rob Manfred, Dan Halem, and MLB owners are meeting at a hotel near Disney World. Tony Clark and Bruce Meyer are meeting with players in Arizona today and then later in the week.”
To the surprise of nobody, that update concludes with “No meeting between MLB, MLBPA scheduled”.
In other news
- Bud Black got a contract extension. Must be cool to get paid to manage the baseball games that aren’t really scheduled.
- Jacob deGrom is unreal at pitching the baseball and Fangraphs was inspired to break it down. It’s hopeless if you’re a hitter.
- Rich male Trevor Bauer “will not face any criminal charges in the LA court system”— but MLB’s investigation “remains open.”
Loading comments...