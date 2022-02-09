Tobias Myers is our No. 20 prospect. Thank you for voting!

Tobias — congratulations. You are the 20th-ranked prospect in the Covering the Corner Prospect Countdown.

Tobias Myers hails from Winter Haven, Florida. Recall that this is the former spring training home of the Cleveland Guardians. The 6th pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, Myers spent most of his career in the Tampa Bay Rays organization before he swapped places with infielder Junior Caminero.

Tampa didn’t do this because they didn’t like Myers, but rather they felt that other players were more deserving of a 40-man roster spot.

There is nothing wrong with additional depth at starting pitcher. Perhaps you recall a few injuries that Cleveland endured last season?!

Splitting time almost evenly between Double-A and Triple-A last year, Myers tossed 117.2 innings with an ERA of 3.90. He logged a SO/W ratio of 5.21. There is a clear difference between performance at Double-A and Triple-A; that ratio danced above eight in Akron and below four in Columbus.

The prototypical fastball-curveball-slider-changeup repertoire seems to be holding up fine for now, then. He touches 93 with the fastball but has been clocked in the past as high as 95. Thinking about his future, none of his offerings are especially baffling to hitters, but the mix of four solid offerings seems to work fine.

There is a lot of competition around the organization for innings as a starter. Myers may find his path to the majors as a reliever, initially. It seems a given that he will start in Columbus but might crack the major league roster with a few months of excellent pitching. We shall see.

Thus concludes the Covering The Corner Cleveland Guardians Prospect System Top 20 Countdown as Voted on by Loyal Readers.