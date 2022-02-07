Optimistic Guardians release 2022 promo schedule

The Cleveland Guardians, ever-optimistic that the prolonged lockout instituted by MLB owners won’t impact the regular season, have posted their promotional giveaway scheduled for 2022.

Included are the usual bobbleheads, t-shirts, ritual sacrifices to Slider the Dark Lord , and various logo-covered items. This year, of course, will be the first to feature the Guardians name and logo — speaking of which, check out the art deco theme that the team is using for these promotional images and calendars.

Our 2022 Promo Schedule has arrived!



Today's sunshine has us feeling some type of way and we can't wait to see you at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario this summer! — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) February 7, 2022

Giveaway highlights include:

March 31: 2022 schedule magnet

March 7: Guardians t-shirt

March 21: Guardians water bottle

June 10: Sunglasses

June 11: Unnamed player bobblehead

June 25: Unnamed player jersey

June 30: Guardians beach towel

July 2: ‘47 Larry Doby jersey

July 13: Guardians cooler bag

July 15: Guardians necklace

July 16: Unnamed player bobblehead

Aug. 3: Guardians cap

Aug. 5: Guardians socks

Aug. 6: Unnamed player jersey

Aug. 17: Guardians tote bag

Sept. 3: Unnamed player bobblehead

Sept. 17: Guardians hoodie

As they are every year, Kids Fun Days are sprinkled on Sundays throughout the year and Dollar Dog and fireworks nights follow most Friday night home games. The annual Rock N’ Blast weekend will be on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.

The Guardians’ full promo schedule can be found here.