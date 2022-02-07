Rob Manfred is not beloved by the MLBPA

Here’s to week with more good than bad!

Cleveland Guardians news

What will the Cleveland Guardians’ first order of business be after the lockout? Hey, Hoynsie! | cleveland.com ($)

The Guardians roster needs work and it’ll have to be done fast. I have faith in our front office and hoping that the new minority owner $$$ will allow for more spending than anticipated. It’s also likely there will be many vets available at decent values after the CBA gets hashed out. Hopefully!

This exciting SS will hopefully be up to Cleveland soon enough ....

Around the League