Rob Manfred is not beloved by the MLBPA

Cleveland Guardians news
What will the Cleveland Guardians’ first order of business be after the lockout? Hey, Hoynsie! | cleveland.com ($)
The Guardians roster needs work and it’ll have to be done fast. I have faith in our front office and hoping that the new minority owner $$$ will allow for more spending than anticipated. It’s also likely there will be many vets available at decent values after the CBA gets hashed out. Hopefully!
This exciting SS will hopefully be up to Cleveland soon enough ....
February 6, 2022
Around the League
- Rob Manfred and his popularity with players.
- Hated bosses help unions and organizing.
- The Roster Depreciation Allowance: How Major League Baseball Teams Turn Profits Into Losses.
- MLB owners to meet Tuesday through Thursday to regroup and hopefully plan new offer.
- Autographed card of Yankees prospect sells for $474k. He is far from a sure-thing MLB player.
