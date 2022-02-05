Guardians franchise valued at $1 billion

Cleveland Guardians news
AIM co-founder Clyde Bellecourt passes on | The Circle News
Long-time opponent of Chief Wahoo and the Cleveland Indians name and co-founder of the American Indian Movement has passed on at 85.
David Blitzer's Cleveland Guardians minority investment values franchise at US$1bn - SportsPro
Billionaire David Blitzer is set to take 35% stake in MLB franchise the Cleveland Guardians, pending approval.
Offseason Primer: Cleveland Guardians - Baaseball Prospectus
Baseball Prospectus publishes off-season primer.
Charlie Nagy was Mr. Consistency in Cleveland’s 1990s championship run: Podcast - cleveland.com
Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look back at how Charlie Nagy was the model of consistency for more than a decade on the mound in Cleveland.
Akron RubberDucks Top MLB Prospects, Rankings
The top prospects in the Akron RubberDucks farm system, including rankings, scouting reports, video highlights, stats, MLB Draft results and much more.
MLBPA rejects need for mediator to settle owner-imposed lockout - cleveland.com
The players union says the best way to reach a deal is for MLB to forget mediation and return to the bargaining table.
Around the league
- Roberto Ortiz is named first full-time umpire from Puerto Rico.
- ESPN’s finishes its rating of the Top 100 baseball players of all time.
- Everything amazing Cedric Mullins was doing last year he was doing with Crohn’s Disease.
