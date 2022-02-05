Guardians franchise valued at $1 billion

Cleveland Guardians news

AIM co-founder Clyde Bellecourt passes on | The Circle News

Long-time opponent of Chief Wahoo and the Cleveland Indians name and co-founder of the American Indian Movement has passed on at 85.

David Blitzer's Cleveland Guardians minority investment values franchise at US$1bn - SportsPro

Billionaire David Blitzer is set to take 35% stake in MLB franchise the Cleveland Guardians, pending approval.

Offseason Primer: Cleveland Guardians - Baaseball Prospectus

Baseball Prospectus publishes off-season primer.

Charlie Nagy was Mr. Consistency in Cleveland’s 1990s championship run: Podcast - cleveland.com

Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look back at how Charlie Nagy was the model of consistency for more than a decade on the mound in Cleveland.

Akron RubberDucks Top MLB Prospects, Rankings

The top prospects in the Akron RubberDucks farm system, including rankings, scouting reports, video highlights, stats, MLB Draft results and much more.

MLBPA rejects need for mediator to settle owner-imposed lockout - cleveland.com

The players union says the best way to reach a deal is for MLB to forget mediation and return to the bargaining table.

Around the league