 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

N&N: It’s the owner-imposed deadline day

Morning news and notes for Monday, February 28, 2022

By Jason Philipps
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Oh, and a reasonable-enough deal for the MLBPA so we get baseball back!

Guardians News

Around the League

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...