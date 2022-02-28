N&N: It’s the owner-imposed deadline day

Here’s to more good than bad this week!
Oh, and a reasonable-enough deal for the MLBPA so we get baseball back!
Guardians News
I took the Guardians' prospect rankings from @Official_CGBI, @fangraphs top 100, @DSzymborski 's ZiPS top 100 on FanGraphs, and @TheAthletic 's Keith Law and came up with a consensus top 8 Cleveland Guardians prospects in today's episodehttps://t.co/X0yIKYHY3X— Cleveland Guardians Fancast (@GuardianFancast) February 28, 2022
Around the League
- Owners, players meet for extended negotiations; more talks planned for Monday
- It’s the owner-imposed deadline day for MLB opening day, 162-game season
- Shortened spring training could lead to injury issues
- The Tigers farm is full of pitching prospects
After months of halting, fruitless negotiations, one thing is clear: The owners don’t care if you want to watch a full season of baseball.— Andy McCullough (@ByMcCullough) February 28, 2022
But if they don’t care about games in April, why should you care about games in May?
Column: https://t.co/wjTdhvNpwH
