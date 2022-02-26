 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Another day no closer to baseball

News and Notes for Saturday, February 26, 2022

By woodsmeister
Guardians News

How can the MLB lockout end? Baseball insiders weigh in on potential compromises
As owners and players meet in Florida, we asked those around the sport how they'd solve the trickiest issues of a potential labor deal.

Manfred joins talks as MLB, locked-out players meet again - cleveland.com
Baseball commissioner meets with both players union members and owners' negotiating teams before Friday's session between the two groups.

Kenny Lofton top career moments
CLEVELAND -- Kenny Lofton is one of those names that people reflect on and wonder, "How did he get eliminated from the Hall of Fame ballot after just one year?"

Around the League

