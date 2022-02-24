 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Owners plan to hold to a February 28 date for CBA

News and Notes for Thursday, February 24, 2022

Cleveland Indians Announce Name Change to Cleveland Guardians Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Still waiting for Godot the labor talks.

C.C. Sabathia grew into the pitcher that started Cleveland’s Cy Young movement: Podcast - cleveland.com
Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look back at the early days of Sabathia's run in Cleveland that led to his stellar 2007 season.

Season opener could be canceled if MLB-MLBPA don’t reach deal by Monday: Paul Hoynes - cleveland.com
Players and owners scheduled to meet for the fourth straight day on Thursday in Jupiter, Fla.

