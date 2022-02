We already blogged about Oliver Perez in yesterday’s N&N, so here are some lockout updates:

...the MLBPA has lowered their asks in a couple areas

...but MLB thinks the government mediator needs to become involved. The players know this is a waste of time and they can handle this themselves.

Also!

Shohei Ohtani ups the velocity after he reaches two strikes on a hitter

Clayton Kershaw is apparently not expected to sign with the Cleveland Guardians