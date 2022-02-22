Nancy Score passed last week at age 85

Guardians News

Terry Pluto remembers Nancy Score

Terry Francona and Guardians coaching staff report to spring training - cleveland.com

Terry Francona and his coaches will report to Goodyear, Ariz. on Sunday to watch minor leaguers.

MLB makes slight moves in labor talks as threat to openers intensifies - cleveland.com

Owners and players met Monday in Florida as Feb. 28 deadline draws near.

Nancy Score’s passing bring back memories of her and former Tribe pitcher Herb Score – Terry Pluto - cleveland.com

Nancy Score passed away last week. She and the late Herb score were married for 42 years.

Oliver Pérez set to retire after pitching 2022 in Mexico - cleveland.com

The ex-Cleveland lefty pitched most of last season for the Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League.

Around the League